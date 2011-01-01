Professional Hairstylist and
Makeup Artist
Hi there! I’m Camrie, a passionate hair and makeup artist. I have lived in Pleasant Grove, UT, my whole life. I enjoy all genres of music and movies. I love spending time outdoors, camping, and traveling. I’m extremely motivated and thrive by learning and expanding my knowledge. I strive to spread joy and positivity by creating unique and unforgettable experiences with every service I provide.
I specialize in hairstyling, coloring, blondes, and makeup. After conducting a thorough consultation, I perform custom desired services unique to you.
Call Artisan salon 801-796-8877
230 State Street, Lindon, Utah 84057, United States
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.